2019 CMA Awards: Kelsea Ballerini Full of Gratitude for Female Artist of the Year Nomination

Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for one CMA Award in the Female Vocalist of the Year category, and is in good company. Ballerini, who has been nominated for a total of six CMA Awards, including three times for Female Vocalist of the Year, shares the category this year with Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves.

will this is really wonderful and exciting and I can’t wait to be there and celebrate country music with my friends. thank you thank you thank you. ❤️ https://t.co/L5A7ch9ywe — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 28, 2019

“Well this is really wonderful and exciting and I can’t wait to be there and celebrate country music with my friends,” Ballerini tweeted. “Thank you thank you thank you.”

Ballerini might be listed among some of country music’s biggest stars in the Female Vocalist of the Year category, but she insists she hasn’t reached celebrity status – at least not yet.

“I’m not famous,” Ballerini recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “No, no. I don’t think so. I don’t really know if that’s ever gonna click with me, that word. Carrie Underwood is famous. Garth Brooks is famous. I think for me, my perspective will always be a country music fan. I don’t think I’ll ever think of myself as a famous country music artist.

“I don’t really think I ever want to think of myself like that,” she continued. “I think that’ll make me lose a little bit of my drive. Also, kind of the magic that I have when I meet people like Carrie and Garth [Brooks].”

The news is that much sweeter after Ballerini was inexplicably left off the nominees list for the 2019 ACM Awards held earlier this year. The 25-year-old certainly has had a banner year, including opening for Kelly Clarkson, headlining her own Miss Me More Tour, celebrating her fifth No. 1 hit with “Miss Me More,” and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The Tennessee native just completed her third studio album, which she plans to release in early 2020. While Ballerini tried to emulate some of her own musical heroes for her first two records, for the upcoming set of tunes, Ballerini became authentically herself.

“I learned what it can do,” Ballerini told The Tennessean. “I learned what makes it special. And, I stopped trying to sing like my heroes. I think vocally on this record I’m really excited about where that is laying.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Legato