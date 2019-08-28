2019 CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Incredible News’ of Multiple Nominations

Carrie Underwood found out today that she is nominated for three CMA Awards, for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), and Entertainer of the Year. After gushing about the nods on social media, shortly after the news was announced, Underwood opened up about the triple honor in an Instagram Story.

“I’m out in LA doing super fun things, and woke up to incredible news,” she began. “CMA nominations were announced this morning and I’m up for Female and Album and Entertainer of the Year, and I just want to say thank you. I’m so excited, and I can’t wait until Nov. 13. It’s gonna be a great night, no matter what happens. Thank you so much. This is the most incredible news. I’m gonna spend the rest of my day on cloud 1000. Have a great day! I know I will.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood spoke out about the news of her nominations, including being the only female in the Entertainer of the Year category, shortly after the nominees were announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 28, 2019 at 7:42am PDT

“Can’t wait until November 13th!!!” Underwood gushed on social media. “I’m feeling beyond blessed and so happy this morning! Thanks @cma for the wonderful news!!! #CMAAwards #CountryMusicIsAwesome”

Her post immediately garnered hundreds of comments, including one from her husband, Mike Fisher.

“So proud of you babe!!” Fisher wrote, using the praying hands emoji.

Underwood will take her 12th turn as hosting the CMA Awards, but will mark her first turn this year without her longtime co-host, Brad Paisley. Instead she will be joined by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, who will serve as guest hosts alongside Underwood for the entire broadcast.

“So thankful to the @cma for wanting to honor the women of Country Music for this year’s #CMAAwards!” Underwood said after the news broke of the new lineup. “I couldn’t be more excited to get to stand up there with 2 of my personal heroes… @reba and @dollyparton are trailblazers, icons and legends. We’re gonna make Country Music proud on November 13th! #DreamComeTrue #WomenOfCountryMusic #Sheroes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 19, 2019 at 1:17pm PDT

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma McIntyre