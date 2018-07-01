10 Best Country Singers of ALL Time

Who is the best country singer of all time? That is today’s question and it’s one that’s bound to split country music fans right down the middle. Now, it should go without saying that this was not an easy list to compile. There’s no way you’re going to agree with all of our choices and that’s because there are so many great country artists from which to choose. Even after looking at each singer’s overall impact on country music, their longevity, and the legacy they left (or are leaving) behind, you’ll still probably feel like someone’s been slighted.

Who do you think is the best country singer of all time? Watch the video at the top of the article to find out where they landed on the list, or just scroll on down to check out our article.

10. Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn cut her first album in 1960, and has enjoyed a career that’s spanned over 50 years. She’s been hailed as “the queen of country music” and for good reason – she was one of the first female singers who wrote songs that focused on serious issues that spoke directly to blue collar woman, ranging from cheating husbands to birth control, even to being widowed during the Vietnam war. Loretta even famously chose Sissy Spacek to portray her in Coal Miner’s Daughter, which would eventually earn Spacek the Best Actress Academy Award.

9. Waylon Jennings

No. 9 is Waylon Jennings, who famously fought back against the restrictions of country music in the early 70s in an effort to produce music that, he felt, was less formulaic and more genuine to who he was as a person. His single “Ladies Love Outlaws” is most often credited for giving the sub genre “Outlaw Country” its name. In fact, Waylon Jennings was so defiant, that in 2001, he even skipped out on his own induction ceremony into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

8. Willie Nelson

No. 8 is another “outlaw” of country music: Willie Nelson. Like many of the other early outlaws, Willie’s career started in the traditional way, wearing suits and ties, but he soon threw all that out in favor of his trademark long braided hair, and he began mixing jazz, blues, pop, and rock into his country music. This plus his laid back persona turned him into a country music icon.



7. George Jones

In the seventh spot is George Jones, who was considered a country music powerhouse for over five decades. In fact, for the last 20 years of his life, he was referred to as the “greatest living country singer.” Even Waylon Jennings famously once said, “If we all could sound like we wanted to, we’d all sound like George Jones.” While many other country music stars, some even on this list, flirted with other genres, George Jones remained loyal to country and never tried to produce mainstream music.

6. Dolly Parton

Do I even have to explain why? Outside of the fact that she has written some of the most iconic songs of all time, like “Jolene” or “I Will Always Love You,” she was also one of the first female singers to successfully transition into acting, even earning Golden Globe nominations for Nine to Five and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. To add to that, she’s got a theme park named after her. She’s certified country royalty.

5. George Strait

At No. 5 is many a working man’s favorite country singer – George Strait. While he didn’t really break down any musical barriers, George Strait is the epitome of knowing your audience and giving them exactly what they want to hear. As if you needed proof, he’s had more number one singles out of anyone on this list and even took the lead role in 1992’s “Pure Country,” which many country fans consider somewhat of a cult classic today.

4. Hank Williams

Unfortunately, due to his alcoholism and use of prescription drugs, he died at the age of 29. So when you think about it, it’s pretty astounding that his recording career only lasted five years, and to be so revered for such a small amount of time is a testament to the quality of music that Hank Williams produced. His sound influenced country music forever and even his son and grandson have enjoyed successful country music careers of their own.

3. Merle Haggard

Mr. Haggard was the very definition of the working class man who was singing songs to those who understood him. Early in his life, Merle spent a good amount of time in prison all sorts of things, like theft and larceny, but managed to turn his life around through his music. His voice and the way he played guitar gave his sound a hard edge with a bluesy style that’s been credited with creating the “Bakersfield sound,” a stark contrast from the more polished Nashville sound at the time.

2. Garth Brooks

Garth can sometimes be a controversial topic amongst country music fans, but there’s very little room to deny that he’s in the conversation for the best of all time, even though a lot of country purists don’t enjoy the way he changed the game. For better or worse, Garth Brooks changed country music from what it was, to what it currently is. He fused country with folk rock, and his giant concerts were on par with mainstream artists. Perhaps MOST impressive is the fact that Garth Brooks eclipsed country and is the only artist in history to release seven albums that reached DIAMOND status. To put that into perspective, the only band that’s come even close to touching Garth in album sales is the freakin’ Beatles.

1. Johnny Cash