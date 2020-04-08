John Prine's Death Spurs Reactions From Emmy Rossum, Stephen Colbert and More Celebrities

On Tuesday, the country music industry lost a legend. It was reported that country singer and songwriter John Prine has passed away after contracting the coronavirus. He was 73. The news comes a little over a week after it was reported that Prine was hospitalized on March 26 after he came down with symptoms relating to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Following the news of his passing, many in the entertainment industry have taken to social media in order to issue tributes to the late country icon.

Prine's family confirmed the news of his passing to Rolling Stone. The country music legend was reportedly hospitalized on March 26 and later incubated on March 28 because of the symptoms that he was experiencing. Prine's wife and manager, Fiona, was also previously tested positive for the coronavirus, which she confirmed in a statement posted on March 19. At the time, she encouraged everyone to stay home in order to help slow the spread of the illness. Ten days after she posted that message, on March 29, she confirmed that Prine had started to show symptoms relating to COVID-19.

"After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," Fiona wrote in a statement at the time. "This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years,we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you." In response to the recent news about his passing, many celebrities have taken to social to share their own love for the late legend.