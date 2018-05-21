Zara Phillips’ Dropped Jaw Sums up Twitter’s Reaction to Wedding Sermon

It’s a safe bet that several members of the Royal Family were not ready for the impassioned sermon that Bishop Michael Bruce Curry delivered Saturday just before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said “I do.”

Bishop Curry, from Chicago, burst with energy as he touched on love, American slavery and even quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Several members of the royal family, like Kate Middleton and Zara Phillips, sported priceless expressions as they listened to the American reverend speak at the ceremony. You can be sure that Twitter noticed the royal reactions and preserved them for all to see.

Many were delighted when Phillips’ jaw dropped in the middle of the sermon, with Harry’s cousin looking positively puzzled at the happenings.

“I’m thinking that Zara Phillips is a little taken aback by this address,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a video of Phillips’ humorous reaction.

“I AM LIVING FOR THIS. ZARA PHILLIPS’ ATTITUDE,” someone else wrote.

“Wow. This #RoyalWedding sermon. Zara Phillips’ face speaks for us all,” someone said.

“Zara Phillips, perfectly encapsulating the British look of horror whenever someone expresses an emotion,” another person said.

Others were enthralled by Middleton’s reaction, which included a stealthy side-eye toward her stepmother-in-law, Camilla.

“I’m here for Kate Middleton’s side-eye game with her (step)mother in-law!” one person wrote next to a laughing emoji.

“TODAYS MOOD IS KATE MIDDLETON GIVING CAMILLA SIDE EYE,” another wrote.

“The image of Kate Middleton giving Camilla the side eye will forever be burned in my eyeballs,” someone else said.

Including the sermon from Curry, Markle and Harry’s wedding featured several unique elements like a gospel choir’s performance of “Stand By Me.” Markle also dropped the word “obey” from her wedding vow.

“I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward,” Markle said. “For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

The couple is not heading off on a honeymoon immediately. Instead the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have some royal duties to complete, including a special event on Tuesday in honor of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Before becoming engaged to Harry, Markle was a star on USA network’s Suits. After the engagement, she announced her retirement from acting and plans to focus on activism for her favorite causes. She is now known as the Duchess of Sussex.