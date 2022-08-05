Zachary Levi Reveals the Freak Accident That Sent Him to the ER

Zachary Levi just opened up about an accident he had that sent him to the emergency room. While promoting his upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods on IMDb, the 41-year-old actor talked about an accident he had that involved the video game console Nintendo Wii.

"Okay, so what happened was – the Nintendo Wii had basically just come out," Levi said, per ComicBook.com. "I unboxed it, it was like midnight. Me and a couple of buddies, and there are screens that come up before the game that say 'hey make sure there's nothing around you' so we moved the couches like into the backyard, my entire living room was totally empty so we could be playing baseball and tennis and all that kind of stuff, and we were having a gas until about 2 in the morning when we were playing tennis."

Levi then went to reveal the injury suppered while playing tennis. " I go to just [Pete] Sampras this one over and what I failed to recognize is that I had a light fixture that was within arm's extended reach right above me, it doesn't say look above you in the opening screens – it says make sure nothing's around you. And so I smashed through this glass this thick and like a half dome. I smashed through it and glass just exploded everywhere in the room. Then I dropped my Wii controller and it dangled from my wrist while blood started dripping from my hand, and I was like that's one for the ages. And then I had to tell an ER doctor at 3 in the morning why I was in the ER."

Levi was able to recover and become one of the leading men in Hollywood. Last year, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Levi, who teased what to expect from Shazam! Fury of the Gods. "You've seen all my powers basically in the first movie," Levi said. "You'll see all of that, and you'll see it in spades. We have a lot of fun in the new one. We had more time, more budget. We got the whole cast coming back. Everyone's more sunk into their character. It was a ball. It was great. I'm very excited for it."