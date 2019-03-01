YouTube Personality Jeffree Star Claims Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Have Been ‘Hooking up for a Month or Two’

YouTube personality Jeffree Star is calling out Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods after their latest cheating scandal.

The makeup mogul was one of many public figures and fans to offer their thoughts on the recent scandal — which started when reports surfaced Feb. 19 that Kardashian had broken up with the NBA star after he was caught “making out” with Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, at a party.

Woods broke her silence on the scandal Friday during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk where she clarified that she and Thompson did not hook up, but he kissed her at the end of the night. Other reports that she had given him a lap dance, she said, were also inaccurate.

As soon as the episode was made available to stream, Kardashian turned to Twitter to call out Woods for spreading lies during her interview.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!” The Good American founder wrote.

Star did not seem to be a fan of the drama, as Cosmopolitan first reported, when he responded to Khloé and told her to log off social media and worry about co-parenting her child, True Thompson.

“Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either… thank you, now shut the f— up. — The World.”

Star then posted a video where he aired his grievances about the scandal, claiming that Woods and Thompson had been having an affair for months, and that it was common knowledge among people living in Calabasas.

“Jordyn really just said that on the way out of Tristan’s house, he kissed her on the mouth. That is a motherf—ing lie. Y’all have been hooking up for a month or two. The whole city of Calabasas knows it,” he said.

“There’s eyes everywhere, there’s normal people that aren’t famous that are your neighbors, b—. And everyone sees everything. Y’all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out. You’re f—ing shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your ass, girl.”

He finished his statement, addressing Kardashian and Thompson: “Now what Khloé and Tristan need to do is shut the f— up, turn your iPhones off, and focus on co-parenting.”

During the interview, Woods said she felt she needed to speak up after the scandal aftermath was making it difficult for her family to live their lives, including her 12-year-old sister not being able to go to school.

Seeing the backlash from her first tweet, Kardashian later added that she also held Thompson accountable for what had happened but she was dealing with him out of the public eye because he was not commenting about it to the world, unlike Woods.