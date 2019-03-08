YouTube's iJustine Talks Gaming With 'Captain Marvel' Star Brie Larson (Exclusive)

✖

She's one of the first people who made it big on YouTube before the online platform became a place of work for so many and after 10 years of tech-savvy videos, iJustine — whose real name is Justine Ezarik — is still at the top of her game. Having accrued nearly 7 million followers among thousands of videos, the lifecaster has proven she is a force to reckon with thanks to her broad knowledge on a variety of subjects, including tech, travel and gaming and cooking. But as she covers a lot of her bases amid being one of the most popular, she's also a huge Marvel fan.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ezarik discussed gaming with Captain Marvel star, Brie Larson, and noted her appreciation for the actress starting her own YouTube channel during the pandemic last July. "I absolutely love her. She's also a fellow gamer, and we have played Animal Crossing together," Ezarik gushed. "Well, we didn't play together but we talked a lot about it during the pandemic because, it's like, that's what people were doing. And so, it was fun chatting with her about that."

Ezarik was one of the first people Larson, an avid gamer herself, spoke with for her premiere video, telling fans she was starting her own channel. Naturally, the two instantly bonded over their love for video games. After both geeked out over the fact that they both own a Nintendo Switch, Larson couldn't help but wonder if Ezarik played Animal Crossing — to which the YouTube star revealed she was and "over 560 hours," calling herself, jokingly, "disgusting."

However, in Ezarik's defense, she confessed that if she wasn't in quarantine, she "probably wouldn't have played that much" last year. "It's been really cool, because it's getting to see a different side of her, which is incredible because it's that part that people love so much about the internet and about YouTube is you have that personal connection with people, and I think even after doing this for so long I sometimes forget that because I have shared so much of myself every single day like I was daily vlogging that I kind of pulled back a little bit. So it is such a fresh reminder to watch that type of content and remember this is what people love, and it's so fun to see people on that side of the world engaging in it," the 37-year-old said.

Because Ezarik is in the know with the newest and latest technology, she recently partnered with Verizon to talk about their Call Filter app. Anyone who owns a cell phone understands the frustration of getting unwanted calls from telemarketers, and that's why she found it a must to partner with the cell phone company to help users put an end to those annoying calls.