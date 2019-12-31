YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Says ‘Hardest Goodbye’ to 3-Month-Old Son With Heartbreaking Message

In the days following her infant son’s unexpected passing and organ donation that has saved the lives of three to four others, YouTube personality, Brittani Boren Leach is sharing with fans and followers in a new post shared to social media that her last moments with the 3-month-old of whom she shares with husband, Jeff Leach, was one of the most “hardest” goodbyes of her life. Sharing a picture created by an unknown fan depicting Jesus Christ with their child, the tender and heartbreaking image on Instagram brought out thousands of comments and engagements from social media.

“Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today,” Leach wrote alongside an illustration of her 3-month-old, Crew in the arms of an artist’s rendition of Christ. “I rode on the bed with him to the O.R, with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives.”

Leach went on to say that though she is “not very good with words right now” due to the overwhelming grief, she is proud of her infant son’s story making headlines, and reaching those who too have endured the same pain.

“Crew’s Story has reached masses, and it selfishly hurts me that it has,” she continued. “I’m thankful for all the love and support that we have been shown, but please keep in mind that we can see your comments, questions and conversations with one another. Put yourself in our shoes(which is impossible to do) and ask yourself If you’d want to read what you’re about to write or say.“

The 29-year-old Texan shared that her son, Crew was “dancing and playing in Heaven with Jeff’s brother, great grandparents, a little brother I never met, and some very special little boys.”

“One day we hope we to meet the 3 or 4 little lives that he has saved,” she added. “But right now there’s a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty. Please continue to pray for our strength in coming hours, days, weeks and years.“

Leach, one of YouTube’s biggest personalities within the motherhood genre covering home decor, DIYs and much more, shared devastating news regarding her 3-month-old son, Crew after he was found not breathing on Christmas Day. The social media “mama” revealed he had suffered catastrophic brain damage that was “irreparable,” leaving the the family with “some hard decisions to make.”

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Leach revealed that she was making arrangements for Crew’s funeral, confirming that the infant had passed away and his organs would be donated.

