‘Young and the Restless’ Star William Wintersole Dead at 88

Veteran soap opera actor William Wintersole, who appeared in The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, died Tuesday, his daughter said. He was 88. Wintersole’s daughter, Tiffany Harmon, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that the beloved actor died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, where he had lived for more than 40 years, after suffering complications from cancer.

“My beautiful father, William Wintersole, passed in the stealth of the night at age 88. Tuesday 11/5/19,” Harmon wrote. “I’m so glad that I got to share him on my show with my listeners. As a Hollywood actor for 60 years, he touched many [people’s] lives. I did EVERYTHING I could for him..and that brings me peace. But alas…I miss him so. One love!”

Harmon wrote that Wintersole was suffering complications from cancer.

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on July 30, 1931, Wintersole was best known for starring as Mitchell Sherman on Young and the Restless for more than 20 years, from 1986 to 2011. Before that, he appeared as Ted Ballintine on General Hospital. But his 60-year career spanned much more than daytime TV, as he also appeared in several commercials as well as other notable TV shows, including I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Quincy, Bonanza, Star Trek and The Fugitive.

He also appeared in TV movies including And the Band Played On, Strange Voices, Kate’s Secret, The Day the Bubble Burst and more.

In the photo above, Wintersole stands next to Sue Bernard and Henry Fonda in the Walt Disney Television series The Smith Family.

Wintersole is survived by several family members, including life partner Marlene Silverstein, as well as daughters Tiffany Harmon, who lives in Los Angles, and Katherine Ramsey, who lives in Ohio. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Kristy, Amy and Jill, and his only great-granddaughter, Abby, who all live in Ohio.