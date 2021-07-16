Wiz Khalifa Reveals Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Wiz Khalifa is advising others to "stay away" from him after he tested positive for COVID-19. The "See You Again" rapper, 33, shared news of his coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter Wednesday night. According to the rapper, while he tested positive for the virus, he has not experienced any symptoms.

In a tweet, Khalifa wrote, "Okay loved ones....sooo.....Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while." Khalifa went on to share how he plans to spend his time in quarantine, revealing that he plans to get in tune with his creative side. The musician added in a second tweet, "while im in the house I'll be givin y'all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project."

Khalifa did not indicate how or where he may have contracted the virus, which has resulted in more than 600,000 deaths in the United States alone, nor did he clarify if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Although the vaccines currently being administered offer high levels of protection against both contracting the virus and severe symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that "breakthrough cases," ones in which vaccinated people become infected with the virus, "are expected." The CDC notes that "like with other vaccines, vaccine breakthrough cases will occur, even though the vaccines are working as expected. Asymptomatic infections among vaccinated people will also occur." However, the chances of contracting the virus once vaccinated are slim.

Khalifa's positive diagnosis comes amid an uptick in cases in the U.S. According to the Associated Press, after months of decline, the number of new cases per day has doubled over the past three weeks. On Monday, the number of confirmed cases reached an average of about 23,600 a day, which was up from 11,300 on June 23. All but two states, Maine and South Dakota, have reported a rise in cases. The rise in case numbers is being attributed to the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates, and recent July 4th gatherings.

Amid the rising numbers, some areas of the country have reinstated mask mandates. CNN reported Thursday that Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous county, is set to reinstate its mask mandate beginning at 11:59 p.m. Saturday night, requiring asking indoors regardless of vaccination status. Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a news release, "we expect to keep masking requirements in place until we begin to see improvements in our community transmission of COVID-19. But waiting for us to be at high community transmission level before making a change would be too late."