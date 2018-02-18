Sally Field Tries to Set up Her Son With Olympian Adam Rippon

Oscar-winning actress Sally Field found herself playing matchmaker on Friday night, trying to set up her son with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

During Rippon’s performance on Friday night, Sam Greisman, Field’s youngest son, shared a text exchange between he and his mother.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

“Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush,” Greisman wrote in the caption.

The screenshot showed the Smokey and the Bandit actress telling him, “Sam…he’s insanely pretty…find a way.”

Upon seeing the tweet, Field retweeted the picture with Rippon’s Twitter handle in the hopes of getting his attention.

This actually wasn’t the first time Field had interacted with Rippon. In January, the 28-year-old, one of the only openly homosexual men to qualify for the United States Olympics Team, spoke out against Vice President Mike Pence when news broke Pence would be traveling with the Olympic team to Pyeongchang for the Opening Ceremony.

“I personally have nothing to say to Mike Pence,” Rippon wrote. “Given the chance to talk after the Olympics, I would want to bring with me people whose lives have been hurt by legislation he has championed.”

Field applauded Rippon in a tweet earlier this week.

“You’re amazing [Adam Rippon],” Field wrote. “Your Olympics won’t be about Mike Pence. They will be about your excellence and your grace. And all the young boys and girls you’re inspiring.”

After seeing his mother’s retweet directed at Rippon after she shared it with the Olympic athlete, Griesman kept his reaction to one, lighthearted word — “Yikes.”

Yikes. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

Field has been openly proud of her gay son, the youngest of three children.

“What horrifies me is that there are parents who so disapprove, who are so brainwashed to think that this is something out of the Bible or ungodly or against nature,” Field said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. It’s not against nature if nature has actually done this. Sam was always Sam, this wonderful human that he is, from the time he was born.”

Photo credit: Getty: Slaven Vlasic / Maddie Meyer / Getty