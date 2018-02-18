Winter Olympics: NBC Hires Figure Skater Adam Rippon as Correspondent

With his bronze medal in tow, figure skater Adam Rippon is set to join NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games for the final week of competition.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rippon will work as a correspondent for the network’s television, online and social media platforms.

Rippon gained national attention weeks before the Olympics voiced outrage of Vice President Mike Pence representing the United States during the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“If it were before my event, I would absolutely not go out of my way to meet somebody who I felt has gone out of their way to not only show that they aren’t a friend of a gay person but that they think that they’re sick,” Rippon said in an interview with USA TODAY. “I wouldn’t go out of my way to meet somebody like that.”

Rippon finished with the bronze medal in the men’s free skate competition. Along with commenting on the Olympic Village’s condom situation, Rippon had a number of interactions with celebrities since the competition began.

“There are so many emotions when I step on the ice. I want to represent my country to the best of my abilities,” Rippon said during an interview. “I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud.”

Rippon was referencing an interaction with the Big Little Lies actress, who said he was the only reason she was watching the competition. She assured him after one performance that he’d made her proud.

“Oh @Adaripp, you make me so proud!” Witherspoon tweeted. “Keep making us all so happy!”

Oh @Adaripp ,you make me so proud ! Keep making us all so happy! https://t.co/XXzaXDpUAG — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 12, 2018

Rippon also found himself potentially being set up with Sally Field’s youngest son Sam Greisman. On Friday, Greisman tweeted a picture of a text conversation with his mother, who was trying to convince him to reach out to Rippon.

“Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush,” Greisman wrote in the caption.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

Field’s text read “Sam…he’s insanely pretty…find a way.”

Field then retweeted that photo and tagged Rippon in the account. No word yet on if a date has been set up, but Rippon will likely be busy working for NBC for the next week.