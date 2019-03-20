William H. Macy Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over College Admissions Scandal

William H. Macy is reportedly “heartbroken” over his wife’s arrest as part of the massive college admissions scandal that has rocked universities nationwide.

Felicity Huffman was one of the 50 parents named and indicted for their part in the scandal that saw up to $6 million in bribes in order to falsify college admissions at top colleges in the U.S., such as Yale, Georgetown, and USC.

Huffman and Macy were both mentioned in the indictments that were released one week ago, but only the Desperate Housewives star was arrested. Macy avoided charges and was reportedly not fully on board with the plan to allegedly pay $15,000 to participate college exam cheating on the behalf of the couple’s eldest daughter.

According to a new report, Macy is letting his emotions go in the wake of the legal revelations over the past week.

“He’s been in tears,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly.

“Felicity is crushed, and her husband is heartbroken,” another source added in a comment to the magazine.

Huffman was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, appearing in court on March 12 and released shortly after on a $250,000 bond later in the day.

Reports indicated that Macy was aware of the college scheme and apparently disagreed with the choice to move forward.

“He knew she was up to something, but he disagreed with it from day one,” a source told Radar Online in the days after the scandal broke. Despite this, Macy is standing by his wife and the couple was spotted holding hands when Huffman returned to court on Friday.

The couple has not publicly spoken out about the scandal yet. Macy did address the difficulty his daughter had with college admissions earlier in the year during an interview in Parade magazine.

“She’s going to go to college. I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful,” Macy said in the interview. “I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough.”

Huffman has been the face of the scandal to this point alongside Full House actress Lori Loughlin. She was also arrested alongside husband Mossimo Giannulli for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters accepted into USC as part of the school’s crew team. Both were later released on $1 million bonds.