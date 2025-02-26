Fresh controversy swirls around Will Smith after his steamy stage performance with Spanish vocalist India Martinez left viewers questioning his judgment and relationship boundaries. The Oscar-winning actor, 56, sparked a firestorm of criticism following his provocative appearance at the Premio Lo Nuestro award ceremony in Miami on Feb. 20. According to the Daily Mail, Smith and Martinez, 39, engaged in a flirtatious display while performing their collaboration “First Love,” with moments that many observers deemed excessively intimate for a married man.

During the performance, the pair’s physical interaction escalated beyond typical stage chemistry. Smith appeared to attempt kissing Martinez, who initially created distance before the two seemingly moved toward a lip-lock without fully connecting. The outlet noted even more details, reporting that Smith “placed a hand on Martinez’s backside” during their encounter.

The controversy intensified when backstage photographs emerged showing Martinez “jumping into Smith’s arms and wrapping her legs around his waist,” according to the outlet. Smith also removed his outer shirt during the performance, revealing his physique in a white t-shirt beneath.

Social media reaction was swift and largely negative. “This whole thing is cringe,” wrote one commenter, while another stated plainly, “Inappropriate. Even if it is ‘entertainment.’” Another viewer assessed, “That guy embarrasses himself left and right,” while someone else observed, “He looks uncomfortable trying to play it off cool.”

The performance controversy comes amid continuing questions about Smith’s unusual marital arrangement with Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple’s relationship status has remained confusing to many observers since Pinkett Smith revealed in 2023 that they had actually been separated since 2016, though they never legally divorced.

Some defenders of Smith referenced this complicated history in their comments. The Daily Mail noted that certain fans argued Smith deserved “unlimited hall passes” after Pinkett Smith acknowledged her 2020 “entanglement” with family friend singer August Alsina, which occurred during their separation.

Despite their separation, the couple has maintained public appearances together. They were last photographed in November 2024 during a dinner outing in Los Angeles with podcast host Jay Shetty and previously made a red carpet appearance at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in May 2024, accompanied by their children.

Sources told People magazine that Smith and Pinkett Smith “are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” while another insider claimed they remain “still together” despite maintaining “separate homes for years.” The Daily Mail reports that Pinkett Smith established her own residence near Smith’s Calabasas property.

The chemistry between Smith and Martinez predates their controversial performance. In fact, the duo has exchanged flirtatious messages on social media for months. On Valentine’s Day, Smith announced their song release with a video showing him drawing a heart on screen “to celebrate” their collaboration. Martinez responded, “We’re like two children in their first love.” In another post, she referred to Smith as her “very special CUPID.”

This incident represents another challenge for Smith’s public image, which has faced significant turmoil since his infamous slap of comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. That confrontation occurred after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s appearance, with Smith defending his wife despite their private separation.