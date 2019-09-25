Why Was Kylie Jenner Hospitalized?

It’s being reported that Kylie Jenner had to be hospitalized this week, but many fans of the beauty mogul may be wondering why. According to Hollywood Life, Jenner was admitted to the hospital after experiencing “serious flu symptoms” for several days. The outlet goes on to note that doctors are working hard to identify what her condition is, but at this time they do not appear to have settled on a prognosis.

Additionally, Hollywood Life notes that Jenner’s illness has been so severe, that it caused her to have to skip out on the 2019 Emmys this past Sunday. She was scheduled to present alongside her sisters, Kendall and Kim Kardashian, but was not able to attend due to her illness. Jenner’s mother Kris is currently out of the country on vacation with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, but her father, Caitlyn Jenner has been visiting with her.

It’s currently unclear if her boyfriend Travis Scott has been with her, but the outlet notes that he could be caring for their 1-year-old daughter Stormi while doctors care for Jenner.

Following the news, many of Jenner’s fans have taken to social media to send their well-wishes and hopes that she she has a speedy recovery.

“[Kylie Jenner], praying for a speedy recovery babes,” one fan wrote, while someone else tweeted that they hope she’s able to “get better soon!”

Notably, the last time that Jenner shared a non-promotional post on Instagram was around five days prior to the hospitalization reports.

In the photo, Jenner was posed what appears to be a cheetah print body suit with matching purse and black high heels.

Since then, there have been four more posts on Jenner’s Instagram page, with most of them meant to promote the KYLIE X BALMAIN collaboration that will launch on Friday, Sept. 27.

There was also one post that promotes KylieSkin products being available now in Ulta Beauty stores.

At this time, no one from the Jenner/Kardashian family have commented on the news. Hollywood Life states that it has reached out to reps for the family but did not hear back, as of yet.

