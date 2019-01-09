The Reason Why Prince William Didn’t Spend Kate Middleton’s Birthday With Her Revealed

Kate Middleton marked her 37th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 9, but the Duchess of Cambridge spent the majority of her day without her husband, as Prince William had to work.

PEOPLE reports that the Duke of Cambridge visited London’s Air Ambulance Charity to meet with air ambulance staff as well as a man named Yair who was hit by a car while cycling and received roadside treatment from the charity that saved his life.

William was also announced as patron of the charity’s 30th anniversary campaign, which aims to highlight the organization’s work in delivering life-saving treatment across London and raise support for the development of new facilities, according to Kensington Palace.

The Duke had previously worked as an air ambulance pilot for around two years in East Anglia, close to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the country home he shares with Middleton. Through his work with the East Anglia Air Ambulance, William has witnessed the impact first responders have upon the lives of patients with critical injuries and is now aiming to champion those providing aid and highlight the organization’s work.

Meanwhile, Middleton celebrated her birthday at home at Kensington Palace with her and William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to the Daily Mail, William will join the family’s celebration after his royal duties are completed.

Kensington Palace also marked the Duchess’ birthday on Twitter, thanking fans for the message sent on the royal’s birthday.

Middleton will soon be back on the royal circuit when she visits the King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington on Tuesday, Jan. 15. Royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted that the Duchess will meet volunteers and take part in a planting workshop, bird box building and pizza making while learning about how the community project helps bring people together.

The royal had recently been making headlines due to a reported feud with sister-in-law Meghan Markle, but a source told ELLE.com that the rumors are totally false.

“The stories of the two duchesses having a major ongoing feud are just overblown,” the source said. “They have enormous respect for each other and are both devoted to representing Her Majesty in the humanitarian and charitable work they do.”

In fact, Middleton has been on hand to help Markle adjust to her royal life, and the two women now “email with each other and are friendly,” according to an insider. “They are just two different people with different interests at different stages of their life, but it doesn’t mean there’s an ongoing royal rift.”

