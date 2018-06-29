Here’s Why the Kardashians Fired Longtime Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli

The Kardashian-Jenner family has split from their longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli, according to a report from PEOPLE on Friday.

A source with the magazine said Bonelli’s decade-long relationship with the family turned sour in late 2017 when she reportedly “tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make any money off of it. They caught on and Kim (Kardashian) stopped following her, but Khloe (Kardashian) and Joyce remained amicable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all since unfollowed Bonelli on social media.

“Joyce would conveniently fly out of town for big Kardashian parties so people wouldn’t catch on,” the source continued. “And after Kim and her parted ways, she would upload pictures of Kim and call Kim her ‘twin.’ Joyce also claims she came up with the tagline for Kanye’s hit ‘that s— cray,’ which is a lie. The Kardashians were just over her lies and the trying to cheat them out of money was the cherry on top.”

As the fame of the family grew thanks to the success of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the daughters’ high-profile businesses and relationships, so did Bonelli’s. She’s since been hired by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Salma Hayek to help with their looks.

In July 2017 she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her new makeup line, Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques, which launched in early 2018.

At the time she described her relationship with the Kardashian family as being very positive.

“I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much,” she said. “It’s been over a decade. We’ve known each other since the beginning, before they were famous. After they started their show people started really loving them and then hating them and now they’re loving them again, there’s been so much that’s happened. Now each one of them is a phenomenon in their own way.

“We text every other day and we talk about everything,” she continued. “Even if I’m working with a different client we’re always talking and FaceTiming — we talk about kids, we talk about the fun, scandalous stuff. They’re like my sisters.”

Neither the Kardashians nor Bonelli have commented publicly on the split.

Elsewhere in Kardashian news, a new trailer was released on Friday teasing the premiere for Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 15, which will air on Aug. 5 on the E! Network.