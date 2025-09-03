Why Judge Judy Won’t Go to Therapy

Judge Judy Sheindlin is known for laying down the law. But the hot-tempered TV judge refuses to be counseled.

While she admits she could benefit from professional therapy services, Judge Judy says she’ll pass. And she makes no qualms about it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[I could] probably could benefit from therapy,” she says, but adding, “I don’t really want to know.” She made the revelation while appearing on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang. The Parks & Recreation alum noted Judge Judy’s strong sense of self and asked, “Is there anything you’re not as certain about as you get older?”

“Younger people — and it may be good — they’re more navel gazers than I am. I sit there and say, ‘Oh my God, are you in or out, or left or right?’ ” the 82, year old said. “I’m a ‘what is, what is’ girl. Because I probably could benefit from therapy.”

“Never been?” Poehler asked. Judge Judy quickly quipped, “Never been. People will say, well, you for sure could benefit from therapy. Say, well, that’s true. But I really don’t wanna know,” Judge Judy said. “I’m not that interested in why I feel the way I feel and why this hurts me and why this makes me happy or why this makes me sad. I just wanna say, ‘This makes me sad’. And [see] if I can excise it from my life.”

“So the answer is I’m not that introspective,” Judge Judy added. “As I said when I started this chat with you, I’m really not an academic and I’m not inquisitive.” She told the comedian earlier on in the conversation, “Believe it or not, Amy, I’m not intellectually curious … I’m not. If something is, it is. I don’t have to know why it is. I know it just is. It makes my life much less complicated.”