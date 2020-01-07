‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Wants Ricky Gervais to Speak at His Funeral After Seeing His Golden Globes Monologue

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak enjoyed Ricky Gervais as the host of the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday so much that he has a special request: Gervais speak at his funeral some day. The 73-year-old took to Twitter to praise the British comedian, writing, “Just updated my will. Requesting [Ricky Gervais] to speak at my funeral.”

The tweet gained a lot of traction, with fans leaving various Gervais-inspired replies. One of Sajak’s followers agreed so much that they said Gervais should moderate the presidential election debates.

“He’s gotta first speak at the funerals of everyone he killed last night,” someone else cracked, referring to the savage opening monologue Gervais delivered, full of burning hot slams against Hollywood’s finest.

During Gervais’ opening monologue, he told all of Hollywood to “f— off” after winning their awards. “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off. OK?”

The curse word was bleeped out by NBC, as was his use of profanity in two other jokes: one where he called Cats‘ James Corden a “fat p—” and another where he discussed the same film’s Dame Judi Dench licking herself.

It appears as if Sajak would like his own funeral to be peppered with the same kind of raunchy jokes one day, although his fans aren’t keen on thinking about that.

“God willing, that hilarious eulogy will be a long way off,” one Twitter user wrote to Sajak.

Sajak was hospitalized in November when a blocked intestine required emergency surgery. Although the surgery went well, he was out of commission on Wheel of Fortune for a good while, which means that letter-turner Vanna White has been hosting the long-running game show by herself for the past three weeks (aside from some pre-recorded, Sajak led holiday episodes).

Although White’s time as solo host is nearly up, Sajak has been praising her for her time filling in. On Monday, he also had some kind words for the special letter-turner standing in for White: his daughter, Maggie Sajak.

“Another nice job by [White] filling in this week on Wheel. I like the new puzzle person, too,” Sajak tweeted.

Wheel of Fortune episodes featuring Sajak as the main host are set to return next week.