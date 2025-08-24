‘What’s Happening!!’ Star Danielle Spencer Honored at Celebration of Life Event Following Her Death at 60

Weeks after her death, former What’s Happening!! child star Danielle Spencer was honored at a celebration of life event.

According to PEOPLE, the ceremony was held in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 21, just 10 days after Spencer passed away at the age of 60. Among those who attended the event were Holly Robinson Peete, Kim Fields, Ralph Carter, and Haywood Nelson.

Peete took to Instagram to speak out about the ceremony while sharing photos of the event. “Yesterday in Richmond, I had the honor to remembering Dr. Daniel Spencer – known to the world as the hilarious ‘Dee’ from What’s Happening!! – but to me, she was my sweet girlfriend and schoolmate when we were just 12 and 13.”

Peete further shared, “I will never forget her kindness, her grace, and her strength through life’s many challenges.”

Noting how important it was to attend the ceremony, Peete said, “Being with her family and loved ones…. and sharing in the love of those who were with her in her final moments is something I will cherish forever.”

“Rest in heavenly peace, Danielle,” she added. “You will always be remembered with so much love.”

Peete ended the post by quoting Spencer. “I’ve been through fire, but I came out stronger. Every challenge I faced was a step toward the woman I was meant to be.”

Nelson, who confirmed the news that Spencer passed away, posted a video of the ceremony. “We’re here for Danielle Spencer,” he said in the video. “This is her memorial, her wonderful memorial day. It was a homegoing. We love her, we miss her, but we have her forever—and so do you. This was an incredible celebration of her life.”

Nelson starred alongside Spender in What’s Happening!! and continued to share a friendship with her through the years. Both of them reprised their roles in the What’s Happening!! sequel.

Spencer was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2014. Four years after she was diagnosed, the actress underwent emergency surgery to relieve bleeding in her brain.

The former actress died from stomach cancer at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.