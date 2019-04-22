Here’s What Suri Cruise Looks Like Now

Suri Cruise celebrated her 13th birthday on April 18, which means she’s now officially a teenager!

On Thursday, Suri was spotted with her mom, Katie Holmes, and a group of friends at a restaurant in SoHo in New York City to celebrate her birthday, with Holmes leading the girls past photographers as they left the establishment.

For her milestone birthday, Suri wore a pink patterned dress, pink sneakers and a mint-green blazer, her hair pulled back as she carried a blue purse decorated with strawberries.

Suri Cruise and all her friends have matching Susan Alexandra bags, which grown-ups pay a lot of money for to look 13 pic.twitter.com/qDaE81E2gr — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) April 19, 2019

While she may have majorly famous parents — Suri is the daughter of Holmes and Tom Cruise — Suri has had a relatively normal childhood, thanks to her mom, who does her best to keep her daughter out of the spotlight and off of social media.

“Suri is a great kid,” a source who has worked with Holmes told Us Weekly. “She is so sweet and well-mannered. She’s extremely polite and respectful. She’s just a good girl who is a joy to be around. Katie has done things right with her because she’s very grounded and down to earth. She doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all. She’s kind and she always shows gratitude.”

Holmes rarely shares photos of her daughter on her own social media pages, though she does occasionally post sweet shoutouts to Suri on her page.

While the 13-year-old is a seasoned world traveler, the source said that Holmes makes sure “to travel with her [daughter] on commercial planes and not travel private.” Some of their more recent international travels include a trip to Paris last July, and in April, they traveled to a refugee camp in Greece.

Holmes shared a photo from the trip on Instagram, posting a black-and-white shot of Suri smiling as she high-fived a young child.

Us Weekly‘s source added that Suri is “a normal tween.”

“She loves pop music and fashion and hanging out with her friends,” they said. “She’s into ballet and dancing. That’s one of her favorite hobbies. She’s curious and loves to learn. She does well in school.”

Holmes and Cruise married in 2006, the same year Suri was born, before splitting in 2012. Suri has spent the majority of her time with her mom, as well as Holmes’ extended family.

“Suri has grown up spending a lot of time with Katie’s family in Ohio, and she’s close to her grandparents and aunts,” the insider said. “They are a close-knit family and have done everything they can to be there for her and to help with her upbringing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur