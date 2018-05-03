What Is Kanye West’s Net Worth

Kanye West is one of the most acclaimed rappers in the world, and he is reaping the benefits of that title and his hard work.

Between award winning albums and a fashion line, West has found himself on the end of major success, and he has the net worth to prove it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper, who has an illustrious music career, is worth an estimated $160 million, putting him just shy of wife Kim Kardashian’s $175 million net worth.

West’s high dollar signs are largely a result of his music with the 40-year-old, who has worked as both a producer and an artist, having released eight studio albums. His debut album, The College Dropout, was released in 2004 and remains his best-selling album. That album was followed by Late Registration in 2005, Graduation in 2007, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010, which was hailed by many as his best album.

His music career has bolstered 21 Grammy Awards, six MTV Music Awards, nine BET Awards, four Soul Train Awards, three BRIT Awards, two American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and others.

West has also found success in other ventures, including his fashion line Yeezy Supply.

West recently used a bit of his wealth to fly from Los Angeles to Wyoming, where he plans to work on his albums in the peace in a rented secluded mountaintop home for “several weeks” to put the finishing touches on it.

His solo album, featuring Kid Kudi and due out June 1, will consist of seven songs, according to a tweet from The Life of Pablo rapper. A week later, his album with Kid Cudi, called Kids See Ghost, will hit shelves on June 8. Kid Cudi was formerly signed to West’s label, GOOD Music, and has collaborated frequently with West, most notably on “Welcome to Heartbreak” and “All of the Lights.”

West’s retreat to the mountains comes amidst a storm of controversy regarding his recent tweets and a recent interview with TMZ in which he suggested that slavery was a “choice.”

His controversial statements have led many to wonder if he is suffering from the same symptoms akin to his mental breakdown and hospitalization in 2016. However, he argued in an interview with Charlemagne tha God on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club show that he’s nowhere near that mental state today, stating “I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough.”