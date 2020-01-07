Wesley Snipes in Hot Water as Halle Berry Assault Suspicions Resurface in Wake of Golden Globes

Wesley Snipes is back in the spotlight thanks to his supporting role in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name with Eddie Murphy, and attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. As shown in viral tweets, the appearance reminded viewers of longstanding rumors that he was abusive to actress Halle Berry during their relationship. Berry has said she lost 80 percent of her hearing during an abusive relationship but never said who was responsible.

During a speech at The Mayors Fund Benefit in New York City several years ago, Berry discussed being in a relationship with someone who hit her to the point that she lost most of her hearing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I devalued myself and thought I wasn’t worth it. I chose partners that mimicked my father,” she said in the speech about domestic violence, reports The Urban Daily. “It was only when I was in an abusive relationship and blood squirted on the ceiling of my apartment and I lost 80 percent of my hearing in my ear that I realized, I have to break the cycle.”

I can’t stand the sight of this piece of shit because every time I see him I remember that he beat Halle Berry so bad that she cannot hear out of her left ear to this very day https://t.co/p1H3xosngz — Buffy Summers (@NotGeauxGabby) January 6, 2020

It remains unclear if she was referring to Snipes or someone else. Berry was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005.

The comments were made before Berry’s marriage to Olivier Martinez, from 2013 to 2015.

Whenever I hear Chris brown I feel the same way — Queen Madre 🕊 (@Erimigene) January 6, 2020

Justice has long denied he was abusive towards Berry. In a series of now-deleted tweets in 2015, Justice claimed Berry was referring to a “former Hollywood boyfriend” with the initials “WS,” notes Hip Hollywood.

“It was a former Hollywood boyfriend (WS) that she told me! #getyourfactsright,” Justice tweeted. “When she first reported that she had been in abusive relationships,she wouldn’t name the ‘famous’ former boyfriend (WS).”

I just found out about the abuse. Taking back my like pic.twitter.com/vgIVUFlG1k — jackson aaron (@iamjacksonaaron) January 6, 2020

Benet voiced support for Justice, later tweeting, “My man at @23davidjustice is tweeting some truth dis’ mornin’!”

In November 2015, Justice suddenly thanked Berry for “squashing all of the rumors in the past, that I had physically abused her, causing the hearing loss,” reports The Daily Mail. Berry never made a public statement though.

tw// abuse fuck wesley snipes he beat halle berry so severely she lost 80% of her hearing in one ear, of which she has NEVER recovered btw. like you not only an abuser but you made a woman go deaf in one ear????? https://t.co/jvKpXaijsx — bec (@sjoutsold) January 6, 2020

“She could’ve squashed them at that time,” Justice continued. “I have 3 kids and a wife for 15 years. It was important that my kids knew that their dad didn’t do… My mom didn’t raise me that way.Now,I’ll go back into my little small place on this earth and be quiet….Peace!”

We gotta stop doing this. There is NO direct quotes from Halle Berry implicating Wesley Snipes. Stop spreading accusations without proof https://t.co/4kRrp9ERAl — All Praises Due To (@TheFlyestAllah) January 6, 2020

Berry and Snipes worked together on Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, a 1991 film about an interracial couple. The two have never worked again.

Snipes attended the Golden Globes in Los Angeles Friday as a member of the Dolemite Is My Name cast. In the film, he plays actor and director D’Urville Martin. The film is now available to stream on Netflix.

Photo credit: P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images