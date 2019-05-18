‘The Wendy Williams Show’: Blac Chyna Reveals All Her Various Plastic Surgeries

Blac Chyna has gone to great lengths to change up her appearance, and she’s not shy about talking about it either. The model opened up about her many plastic surgeries during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, revealing that she’s had multiple breast augmentations and other procedures.

On Wednesday, Chyna appeared on the daytime TV show, revealing that she’d gone under the knife at least six times. The 31-year-old told host, Williams, that she’d had four breast surgeries, liposuction, and a butt lift, Daily Mail confirmed. She revealed that the latter procedure was to make her backside appear smaller after it got “out of control” following daughter Dream Kardashian’s birth.

“No, I went and got something done. I had like lipo… [My butt was] out of control. So I had some of it taken out,” she shared on The Wendy Williams Show.

Chyna, real name Angela White, also addressed her multiple breast surgeries. The Lashed Bar owner said she got the first two to go up in size, and then started going smaller.

“I went larger, larger then I went smaller. I felt like it was this is just too much,” she said.

During the same appearance she opened up about her relationship with Rob Kardashian, admitting he was a better “lover” than Tyga. Chyna said a lot of her response had to do with the fact that she felt strongly for Kardashian.

“It was just different. I didn’t feel sorry for him, I wanted him to see his worth,” she said, adding that she was absolutely not using Kardashian to get back at the reality TV family in any way.

She also talked about how Tyga’s romance with Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, strained her relationship with the famous family. She said that after she learned Tyga and Jenner, 21, were dating, “the [Kardashian] family was like ‘Well, bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus.”

Chyna shares one daughter with Kardashian. The pair are no longer together, but have reached a custody agreement and are civil. They remain focused on co-parenting, following some serious blowouts.

She also has a child with Tyga. King is now 6 years old. The pair also split after welcoming their baby boy into the world, and co-parent their young son together. Tyga is no longer with Jenner, but Chyna’s relationship with the family remains distant.