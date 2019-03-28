Wendy Williams Pulled Over by Police Day After Drunken Hospitalization

Wendy Williams was pulled over on Tuesday following her hospitalization and reported alcohol relapse.

Williams’ car was pulled over by police on Tuesday in New York City. In photos published by The Daily Mail, the TV host can be seen in the back seat of a truck on the passenger side, rolling down the tinted window to speak to officers outside. Williams looked frightened, and held a cell phone to one ear.

See the photos here.

It is still unclear why police pulled over Williams’ car. After she and her driver spoke to police for a while, they drove off without incident.

Williams’ sober living coach was seen helping her into the truck a short while earlier, after she recorded her show. Police seemed to examine her closely, taking in her TV make-up and blond hair. Williams wore black leggings and a short leopard print coat with a hood.

The traffic stop came just after Williams had filmed her talk show in her studio in Midtown Manhattan. Her husband, Kevin Hunter is reportedly still attending recordings of her show, even amidst their relationship drama. Hunter’s mistress, Sharina Hudson recently gave birth to his child, and it may have fueled Williams’ relapse.

The talk show host was hospitalized on Monday after she was found drunk “in a bad way” by a member of her team. She had recently checked herself out of a sober living home in Queens, New York.

“She was in a bad way and disappeared from the studio after her show Monday. She went back to the sober house only to check herself out and decided to start drinking,” an insider said. “It’s not clear where she went but she headed in the direction of her home in Jersey and managed to find alcohol along the way.”

“Word got back to the studio and there was panic and concern, everyone was looking for her, no one knew whether there would be a show that day,” they went on. “She was eventually found and was drunk, she was immediately taken to the hospital.”

At the hospital, Williams was treated with an IV bag full of vitamins and minerals to sober her up and replenish her body. She returned to work on Tuesday morning, as did Hunter. Sources said that they were not outwardly hostile to each other, but things were “awkward.”



The Wendy Williams Show airs on weekdays at 10 a.m. ET on Fox.