Wendy Williams Reportedly Optimistic Over Husband Kevin Hunter and Son’s Relationship After Alleged Fight

Wendy Williams is holding out hope that her estranged husband Kevin Hunter and their teenage son, Kevin Hunter Jr., will be able to mend their relationship following a fight last month.

According to a source close to The Wendy Williams Show host and her family, Williams is remaining optimistic amid the drama surrounding her ongoing divorce and wishes for her estranged husband and their son to reconcile.

"Wendy would actually like to see Kevin Jr. and his father get to a better place really soon, especially with Father's Day right around the corner," the source told HollywoodLife.

"Wendy is taking everything really hard, but she would like nothing more than to have everyone be in a place of healing. It's such an uphill battle, but she really feels that it can happen sooner than later," the source added. "Her number one priority is to have her son's love and she knows that she has it. — That will lead to everything else in her life to be in a great place moving forward."

Hunter Jr. 18, had been arrested on assault charges after he and his father became involved in an altercation in a New Jersey parking lot on May 22. The fight was reportedly prompted after Hunter claimed that Williams was "brainwashing" their son and escalated to the point where Hunter put Hunter Jr. in a headlock, resulting in the teenager punching his father in the nose to loosen the hold.

"I can confirm that Kevin Hunter Jr. was arrested on May 21 in West Orange, NJ, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the arrest. "There is an ongoing investigation and right now he's charged with simple assault. At this point the matter is in the family court, but those proceedings are not open to the public."

Hunter Jr. was released from a West Orange Police Department precinct shortly after his arrest, and, according to criminal attorney Yelena Sharova, could potentially be facing hefty fines or even jail time up to six months should his father choose to pursue the case.

It is also possible that Hunter Jr. could negotiate a plea deal or be given a lesser charge given his lack of a criminal history. It is also possible that he will face no punishment should his father opt not to pursue the case.

Despite the drama between them, Williams recently revealed Hunter and Hunter Jr. "aren't apart" and that both she and her estranged husband will be present together to celebrate a number of milestones in their son's life, such as his college graduation in just a few years' time.