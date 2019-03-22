Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Addresses ‘Family Process’ Amid Her Addiction Admission

Wendy Williams husband broke his silence following her sober house living reveal.

Kevin Hunter said in a new interview that he is determined to keep his family together as Williams works on overcoming her issues with addiction.

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” Hunter, who has been married to Williams since 1997, told Entertainment Tonight. “It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Williams spoke out during Tuesday’s episode of her show, revealing she was seeking treatment for addiction and living in a sober living house. The couple also recently started the 888-5HUNTER hotline, aimed at helping those affected by drug addiction and substance abuse.

“So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this,” Williams’ said on Tuesday’s The Wendy Williams Show, holding back tears. “After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area… I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

She also revealed that her sober living facility turns its lights off at 10 p.m., adding: “So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth.”

“I know, either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know. I don’t care,” she said.

Hunter’s comments on his wife’s reveal come shortly after a report from the outlet claimed much of Williams’ issues are related to her husband’s long-rumored infidelity.

A source told the outlet that Hunter even came up with the idea to send Williams to the facility so she wouldn’t be around for the birth of his alleged mistress’ baby.

“He wanted Wendy out of the way when the baby arrived,” the source told ET.

The insider also claimed Williams’ shoulder injury before her health hiatus from the talk show was actually the result of a confrontation between her and Hunter, though they would not provide details on the altercation.

Another source told the publication Williams decided to speak openly on the show in order to stay honest with her viewers.

“Wendy has been brave enough to make herself the face of addiction. It’s a disease and a very real and constant fight. It’s been extremely difficult to put herself out there and be vulnerable (as this is such a private struggle), but it’s too important a topic to ignore,” the insider said. “She is known for keeping it real, and felt the need to keep it real for her fans.”