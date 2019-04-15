Wendy Williams: How Her Staff Is Reacting to the Divorce News

The Wendy Williams Show staff is “relieved” after the daytime talk show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her husband of nearly 22-years.

After news broke on Friday, April 12 that Williams had broken things off with Hunter due to his alleged affair with Sharina Hudson, staff with her daytime talk show told Us Weekly that there’s a “mixed bag of emotions” backstage at The Wendy Williams Show, though they are “relieved” and “very supportive of Wendy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s like a weight lifted off everyone’s shoulders,” the source told the outlet. “Kevin’s toxicity was dragging everyone down.”

Months before Williams had called off their marriage, The Wendy Williams Show staff had reportedly been hoping for things to end between her and Hunter. The longtime talk show host had announced an “extended break” at the start of the year, and several show sources alleged that the reasoning was not due to her ongoing medical issues, but rather marital trouble.

“She’s managed to keep the real reason for her absence a secret, however you can’t leak something that no one knows,” one insider told the Daily Mail.

“We’re all hoping that she is finally getting her personal life in order and kicking Kevin to the curb so none of us have to deal with him ever again. We’ve kept her secrets for years and dealt with him – but enough is enough,” another said. “She should’ve booted him out when his girlfriend was publicly revealed, but of course she kept living a lie – all is definitely not well in the house of Hunter.”

Trouble for the estranged couple, who tied the knot in 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Jr., reportedly started in 2017 after reports first surfaced that Hunter was being unfaithful, though things didn’t reach a tipping point until late March, when Hudson allegedly gave birth to Hunter’s child.

In her 2001 memoir Wendy’s Got the Heat, Williams had stated that her husband welcoming a child with another woman would be among the only things that would prompt her to end their marriage.

Williams officially filed for divorce on Friday, April 12, according to her attorney, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Currently, neither Williams nor Hunter has commented on the filing of divorce papers, which came just weeks after Williams had stated on her show that her wedding ring “ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime” and that she was “still very much in love” with Hunter.