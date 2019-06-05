Are Wendy Williams and DJ Boof Dating?

Just two months after filing for divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams may have found herself a new man.

The daytime talk show host has sparked dating rumors after she was spotted attending New York hip-hop festival Hot 97’s Summer Jam, her first public outing since her teenage son was arrested for assault, with her resident The Wendy Williams Show DJ and crowd warmer upper, DJ Boof.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Video captured from the event showed Williams, wearing jean shorts, a white T-shirt, and a cheetah-print jacket, on stage bobbing her head along as DJ Boof performed for the audience. She later posed backstage for photos with him.

Their appearance together had some believing that perhaps Williams had moved on from Hunter, whom she had been married to for more than 20 years, and is no longer in the dating game.

“Yeah, I like Boof! He and WendyWm, looks good together!” one person commented.

“Wendy Williams out at Summer Jam with ‘one’ of her new boyfriends DJ Boof,” another added. “We see you Wendy, ‘dipping and doing it’.”

Since filing divorce papers on April 11, the Ask Wendy author has been open about her newly single life, even teasing on her daytime talk show just days later that DJ Boof was a potential love interest.

“The invitations for social events just keep pouring into my phone. They really do,” she told the audience. “I was minding my own business last night, I was reading my book. All of a sudden my cell phone rings, and it’s DJ Boof, asking me out for dinner.”

“Just at that time, I got a knock at my door — my foie gras and Ting were delivered,” she continued. “So I’m like, Boof or food? Both, right.”

“I set up my meal while I told Boof, ‘I’ll see you over the weekend, pick me up on time,’” she added.

Although a source had previously told Page Six that Boof was “never allowed near” Williams while Hunter was still an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, a source teased after the divorce filings that their relationship could potentially be turning romantic, stating that “a picture can tell 1,000 words.”