Wendy Williams Disses Meghan Markle and Claims She Applied to Work on Her Show

Wendy Williams is known for throwing shade at celebrities on her show — and this time she went for America’s soon-to-be princess.

As Meghan Markle continues to win over royal watchers and prepping for her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry of Wales, Williams took the time to reveal the bride-to-be’s aspirations used to be completely different.

Williams first called Markle a “random princess”, then revealed she applied for a job on The Wendy Williams Show, The Daily Mail reports.

“I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. However she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the Deal Or No Deal girl, so this is a girl looking for game,” Williams said, referring to Markle’s previous gig as a “box girl” on the game show.

“She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here,” she continued. “She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA.”

Markle came up in conversation during Wednesday’s show as Williams interviewed former 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord. Markle made a brief appearance on The CW reboot playing the other woman in a love triangle with McCord.

“She was cheating with my man,” McCord said of the 2008 scene.

She then said Markle is “taking on the role of a life. She’s got to do the wave and the whole thing.”

Williams has made headlines recently after slamming celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Megyn Kelly and Travis Scott.

The talk show host called out Kardashian after fans caught a glimpse of her new baby Chicago West on Kylie Jenner‘s announcement for her first child, Stormi Webster.

In the video, Jenner is recorded meeting her niece Chicago in a sweet moment that quickly had Kardashian fans freaking out over the new baby. But the moment was too much for Williams, who railed against the reality star once again.

“Also in the video we saw Chicago West for the first time, which is Kim and Kanye’s new daughter, which I thought was selfish..,” Williams said during “Hot Topics” on Monday.

“This is Kylie’s moment to do Kylie’s thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it’s selfish.”

She also took a shot at Jenner, despite her initial congratulations. “I thought this was cute,” Wendy said about the new mom’s video. “But, she’s only 20, what a mess.”

Markle has been busy preparing for her wedding to Prince Harry, which is scheduled to take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.