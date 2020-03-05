Wendy Williams Calls out Britney Spears’ Son Jayden ‘Disrespectful’ for Family Admissions

Wendy Williams has called out Britney Spears‘ son Jayden for being “disrespectful,” after he took to Instagram Live to make some shocking family admissions. This week, Jayden was streaming to his followers when some of them began asking about his famous family. At one point he referred to his grandfather, Jamie, as a “d—” and implied that he would not be upset if the patriarch was killed. Williams was not amused by the comments and shared her thoughts on the matter during her daytime talk show, calling the whole thing “weird.”

“He’s a disrespectful 13-year-old,” she said, then mentioning Jayden’s comments about Jamie, saying, “To me, that was the most hurtful part, because Jamie has been trying to take care of his family.”

“He talked about his mom like he loves his mom, but in a wobbly way, like, ‘I’m not so sure about mom, but I’ll always love her,’” Williams continued. “I don’t know what to say, I don’t like to bash kids, but he’s acting like an adult. It’s a horrible story, it’s very disrespectful. Britney doesn’t need this extra strain on her.”

Another day another person Wendy Williams is talking smack about. This times it’s about Britney’s son Jayden. pic.twitter.com/r0Yd8ERmIh — ItsBritneySpearsFacts (@BritsBitch19) March 4, 2020

While Jayden did not hide his disdain for his grandfather, he actually had some kind things to say about other members of his family.

“My grandma is literally the best grandma in the universe,” he said, praising Spears’ mother, Lynne. Speaking about his father, Kevin Federline, Jayden said he’s the “best dad ever,” then added, “My dad is literally Jesus.”

Every day I am more and more convinced Wendy Williams is on Jamie’s payrolls.

Change my mind. https://t.co/Pk9myYJupm — Suspended again (@Blackoutvogue) March 4, 2020

Jayden also spoke about his mother, confessing that he hasn’t “seen her doing a lot of music at all,” then going on to say that he once asked her to leave the music industry, and she told him, “I might just quit it.”

He also addressed the “Free Britney” movement, admitting that he isn’t sure how to feel about it, but implied that he “trying” to help her “break free.” He did not elaborate on what he meant by this.

It’s reported that Jayden’s account has since been set to private, and that all of his posts have been deleted. This move could suggest that someone was not thrilled about his comments, though no one from the family has publicly addressed them at this time.