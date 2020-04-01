Wayne Brady Quarantining With His Daughter, His Ex-Wife Mandie and Her Boyfriend

Like many others across the country, and around the world, Wayne Brady is currently self-isolating amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As Just Jared noted, he’s actually self-quarantining with some surprising individuals. The publication reported that Brady is quarantining with his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, her boyfriend Jason, and Brady and Taketa’s 17-year-old daughter Maile. While this type of situation may not work for everyone, the Let’s Make a Deal host has said that it’s what works best for his blended family.

“My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and I think a very special situation than a lot of people that co-parent,” Brady said in an interview with Access Hollywood, which was posted on Tuesday. “Our daughter is 17, so it’s also different than if she were 5. For the entire duration of her life, we have co-parented as best friends. We’ve also lived like 7 minutes away from each other at the most. Right now, we live virtually next door to each other… we quarantine between both of our homes.”

“We’re like this new nuclear family… family is everything to me. Moments like this bring you closer. We’ve been doing TikToks, playing board games,” he added.

This news about Brady’s self-isolation shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to those who are familiar with his friendship with his former spouse. Back in November 2019, Brady opened up about his co-parenting relationship with Taketa and he had nothing but kind things to say about his ex-wife.

“[The secret is] time and knowing when to let things go for the greater good,” Brady told Us Weekly when asked how he makes his relationship with his ex work. “She is the most amazing woman in the world and one of the most amazing moms, I think, that has ever walked the planet. Our daughter’s proof of that and the fact that she slaps me into shape. She’s the reason I think that I’ve had the success I have.”

As Brady went on to explain, he and Taketa, who split in 2008, are “better friends” than spouses.

“Everyone says, ‘Girl, you should marry your best friend. It’s so good to always find that person. He’s your best friend and you guys can do anything,’” the game show host said. “No, you’re best friends for a reason. Then [when you get married], everything has this super pressure on it that it didn’t when you’re best friends. Now … as weird as it sounds, I can honestly say she’s closer to me than people who are my blood relatives.”

Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images