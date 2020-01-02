Watch: Kate Beckinsale Shares New Year’s Kiss on Friend Parker Miller to Ring in 2020

Like many others at midnight, Kate Beckinsale rang in the new year with a kiss. According to the actor’s Instagram post, she shared that kiss with a very hygienic friend.

On Instagram, the Underworld star not only wished her fans a happy new year, but she also gave them a glimpse of her New Year’s Eve celebrations. In a brief clip, Beckinsale could be seen sharing a peck with her female friend, Parker Miller.

“Happy New Year everyone,” she captioned the clip. “May your new year kiss be with someone as committed to oral hygiene as mine was.”

Beckinsale’s New Year’s Eve celebration capped off an interesting 2019 for the actor. Earlier in the year, she made headlines for her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In January, the pair were spotted getting close at a Golden Globes after-party. Beckinsale was later seen attending one of Davidson’s stand-up shows in Los Angeles in February. They were seen leaving the venue hand-in-hand, per PEOPLE.

The couple once again made headlines in February after they attended a hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While at the game, the pair shared a ton of PDA as they could be seen kissing and getting close to one another.

In March, Beckinsale acknowledged that the pair’s relationship received a lot of attention. She also revealed why the two got on so well.

“I’m surprised by the interest,” Beckinsale told the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never been in this position before—never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Davidson also addressed the pair’s relationship in March and revealed exactly how he felt about the fascination people have with the couple’s age difference (Davidson is twenty years younger than Beckinsale).

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” he said on a Weekend Update segment. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

Ultimately, in April, the couple went their separate ways. But, based on her latest Instagram post, it seems like Beckinsale is doing just fine after their break-up.