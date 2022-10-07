Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals If He's Running for President

Could Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson one day assume the title of "Mr. President?" During a teaser from his upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview, the 50-year-old actor dismissed any possibility of running for president. "It's off the table. Yes, it is off the table," he told correspondent Tracy Smith. "I will say this 'cause it requires a B side to this," he continued. "I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. 'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up. ... At this critical time in their life -- that's what the presidency would do. So, my number one priority is my daughters."

Johnson shares daughter Simone Garcia Johnson, 21, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. As the youngest signee in WWE history, he clarified that Simone will "blaze her own path." Additionally, he and wife, Lauren Hashian, share five-year-old Jasmine and four-year-old Tiana. The father of three said he doesn't want professional demands to keep him away from his family. "Sure, CEO sounds great!" Johnson notes. "But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."

In the past, Johnson has expressed interest in running for president, telling USA Today in February 2021, "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people… So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

Following the results of an online survey showing that 46% of Americans were willing to vote for Johnson for president, Johnson said during an April 2021 appearance on NBC News' Sunday Today with Willie Geist that he wanted to bring the nation together.

"I do have that goal to unite our country," he told Geist. "I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

Johnson added, "I am passionate about making sure our country is united because a united country, as we know, is its strongest and I want to see that for our country."

Johnson's interview airs on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9:00 a.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+. In addition to discussing his role in DC Comics' Black Adam, the actor will also touch on his childhood, life as a pro wrestler, and motivations.