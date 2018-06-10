Vince Vaughn Charges Include DUI, Resisting Police Officers

Charges have been filed in Vince Vaughn‘s early morning arrest on Sunday, including the actor’s first alleged offense for driving under the influence.

Vaughn was arrested at a DUI checkpoint just outside of Los Angeles on Sunday. According to a report by The Blast, the actor was driving with an unnamed male passenger in Manhattan Beach, California just after 1 a.m. Police took him into custody and kept him in jail for several hours.

Now, police confirmed that charges have officially been filed in the case. Vaughn has been charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. Vaughn’s passenger is facing a charge of public intoxication as well as resisting arrest.

At this point, Vaughn’s representatives have still not responded to requests for comment. The actor was held on $5,000 bail. Both of his charges count as misdemeanor. A report by TMZ offered a more detailed account of the altercation. Sources at the Manhattan Beach Police Department told the outlet that Vaughn and his friend were both uncooperative when officers asked them to step out of hte vehicle. They were accused of obstructing a police officer.

The outlet also confirmed that both Vaughn and his passenger posted bail and are now free.

This is Vaughn’s first DUI allegation, though it is not his first arrest. The actor was taken to jail back in 2001 while filming John Travolta’s Domestic Disturbance.

The movie was shot on location in Wilmington, North Carolina. While there, Vaughn went out to a local bar called the Firebelly Lounge with actor Steve Buscemi and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg. According to a report at the time by E! News, Travolta did not accompany them on that night.

As the famous crew was preparing to leave, a fight broke out. Witnesses said it was instigated by two young local men — 21 and 20 years old, respectively. The older of the two stabbed Buscemi in the head, neck and arm. The actor was transported to New Hanover Regional Hospital in critical condition, though he was discharged the next day.

The young attacker was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but Vaughn and Rosenberg got involved as well. Both were arrested in the ensuing chaos and held overnight. Miraculously, they were released without interrupting the movie’s shooting schedule. Buscemi returned home to New York for several days to recover, but he too returned to work in plenty of time.

Vaughn has come a long way since then. The actor is now married with two children. In 2011, he spoke to Ellen Degeneres about growing up and finding a purpose in life through his family.

“I met the best girl in the world. It gives you such a great purpose in your life,” he said at the time. “If I would’ve met her, I would’ve done it a long time ago so I’m very, very happy.”

“Sometimes, in our industry, well, I speak for myself, maybe that’s an excuse, but you don’t mature always at the same time,” he went on. “So if I was very fortunate that when I got ready and was open to that, then that person came into my life. You have to be ready to receive that. No question.”