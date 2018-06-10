Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI

Comedian Vince Vaughn was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday morning.

Vaughn was pulled over at 4 a.m. in Manhattan Beach, California, according to a report by TMZ. The actor was just about 30 minutes south of Los Angeles, driving with one passenger in his car. They went through a DUI checkpoint and Vaughn was taken into custody.

Vaughn is reportedly still in custody. He is being held in jail for the time being. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sources at the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed the report for The Hollywood Reporter, though they declined to name the exact cause for the arrest.

If charges are filed, this would be his first DUI offense. However, he was arrested once before in 2001 after a brutal bar fight in North Carolina. Vaughn was in Wilmington shooting Domestic Disturbance with John Travolta, Steve Buscemi and others. According to a report by E! News, the fight went down at the Firebelly Lounge in town, where Vaughn, Buscemi and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg gathered for drinks.

In the fight, a 21-year-old local was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he stabbed Buscemi in the head, neck and arm. The actor had to be taken to New Hanover Regional Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Upon his discharge, he immediately flew home to New York.

Meanwhile, both Vaughn and Rosenberg were arrested. They were ultimately released, and Buscemi returned to Wilmington a few days later to continue filming. The movie’s schedule was not interrupted by the disturbance.

Vaughn has built his career playing characters with a penchant for drinking. He starred in both Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball as a beer-swilling underdog. However, there is nothing to suggest that Vaughn has struggled with drinking in his personal life.

The actor has been married for over eight years to realtor Kyla Weber. The couple got together shortly after Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston broke up. Vaughn confessed in an interview on The Ellen Show that Weber shifted his whole life for the better.

“I met the best girl in the world. It gives you such a great purpose in your life,” he said. “If I would’ve met her, I would’ve done it a long time ago so I’m very, very happy.”

“Sometimes, in our industry, well, I speak for myself, maybe that’s an excuse, but you don’t mature always at the same time,” he went on. “So if I was very fortunate that when I got ready and was open to that, then that person came into my life. You have to be ready to receive that. No question.”

Vaughn and Weber have two children together — a daughter named Locklyn Kyla Vaughn, born in 2010, and a son named Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, born in 2013.

This story is developing.