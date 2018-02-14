Victoria’s Secret Model Brags About Joining ‘Mile High Club’

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale may be a member of a select club, as one of the chosen few to strut fashion runways at only 18, but she’s also the member of a much more scandalous club.

Appearing for an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the 22-year-old model, who was discovered in a coffee shop in Sweden when she was just 13, revealed that she’s part of the Mile High Club, the Daily Mail reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Swedish-Australian opened up to show hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O about the time she had sex on an airplane with her then-boyfriend, claiming that things turned scandalous when they were caught.

“I feel like it’s something you have to do,” she told the shocked hosts, adding that she and her then long-term boyfriend were “busted” while exiting the bathroom onboard the flight.

While she admitted that the incident was embarrassing, she “just laughed it off.”

Although Sandiland and O tried their best to get Gale to reveal who the secret man was, the model remained tight-lipped, going on to reveal that her current boyfriend, Johannes Jarl, was her first love. The two met while still in high school and have been dating since 2014.

Gale isn’t the only celebrity to be caught joining the Mile High Club. In August, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was caught doing the deed with his girlfriend, former Vine star Brittany Furlan, on a flight from Nassau, Bahamas, to Miami, Florida.

The couple had allegedly spent about 20 minutes of the 65-minute American Airlines flight in the bathroom before emerging, with Lee exiting first and Furlan following about 30 seconds later. Passengers cuaght them emerging from the bathroom on video.

While some were wondering if they’d be punished for joining the club, the two left unscathed with no formal complaints being filed against them.