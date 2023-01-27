Vanessa Lachey Opens up About Parenting and Party Planning in 2023 (Exclusive)

As the world gets past the COVID-19 pandemic, people are starting to go out more than they have in nearly three years. And for families, being together has been key during the pandemic. PopCulture.com spoke to actress and television host Vanessa Lachey and she revealed what's her key to keeping her family together.

"What has worked for us and for my family particularly, I can share that, and if it works for someone else, then I love that, is just that we always put our family first in decision-making and our kids first." Lachey exclusively told PopCulture. "There's a lot of times where you're like, 'Should I take this job? Should we take this trip? Should I go on this vacation? Should I do this thing? Should I take this meeting? Should I do this partnership?' If you think with your family and especially your kids in mind, it'll make the decision easier and it'll have a bigger payoff because you know you did it for the right reasons. So that is something that has worked for us, whether it was moving to Hawaii or anything that we do day to day, we try to put our family first, especially the kids."

Lachey is married to 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey, and the couple has three kids. Vanessa Lachey told PopCulture that the most recent birthday the family shared was for their daughter Brooklyn. It's likely they had a big celebration for her, and when it comes to parties, Lachey has one tip.

"I think that when you come to a party, I'll never forget what I used to tell Nick, 'We have to have a party favor,'" she said. "He's like, 'We're giving a party and we have to give them something?' And I'm like, 'It's not that you're giving them something, it's just, thank you for coming, thank you for partaking.' And it's fun for me and the kids to put together these cute little birthday party favors. So this is coinciding with just simplifying. Working on NCIS: Hawai'i and Love is Blind and The Ultimatum, life is crazy."

To help make Lachey's life easier when it comes to partying planning, she has partnered with Kinder Joy, the chocolate egg with a surprise toy inside. The company has a new birthday pack that includes 15 individual Kinder Joy eggs. Lachey used Kinder Joy for Brooklyn's birthday.

"So it has 15 in a pack, two packs, that's 30, that's her entire class," she said. "I was able to give it to the class. And also, when we went to California for a little party, we brought one in my suitcase and we just put them together in these little clear bags with some stuffing. And it was something fun for me and her to do together and easy for me to give because it's a treat, it's a toy. I'm all about simplifying life, but also having those moments and sharing the joy with my daughter. So this literally was all-in-one. And for me to be able to share that with other mommies and daddies is something that I love to be in a position for. So this partnership to me was a no-brainer. And yeah, you can get these birthday packs on Amazon and there's 15 in a pack with 100 unique toys."