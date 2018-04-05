Vanessa Hudgens ‘Feelin Herself’ in Sultry New Video

Vanessa Hudgens was feelin’ herself and wowing her followers in a steamy Instagram post Wednesday.

The 29-year-old High School Musical star shared a behind-the-scenes Boomerang video striking a sexy pose, wearing a low-cut black one-piece swimsuit that showed off her slim waist and toned legs and arms.

“Feelin myself lol,” Hudgens captioned the video. “Throwback to being on set with [singer Shawn Hook] for #remindingme.”

Hudgens was featured in Hook’s April 2017 single “Reminding Me,” and also appeared in the song’s music video, in which she again showed off her sensual side.

Her Instagram followers drooled over the sultry video, leaving comments like “Queen” and “Goals.”

It’s not the first time she’s made waves on social media. In December, Hudgens sparked engagement rumors after showing off what looked like an engagement ring on her ring finger.

She shared a photo of her short new hairdo on Instagram, but fans were hyper-focused on the sizable jewelry around her left ring finger.

“And then this happened,” the actress wrote in the caption — referring to her hair — but it left fans wondering if she privately became engaged to longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to share their keen eye for spotting the massive ring.

“Is that an engagement ring!?!???” one follower asked. Another wondered, “Has no one noticed the ring on her finger?!”

With rumors buzzing, Hudgens clarified her relationship status and ring choice on Twitter a few days after posting the photo.

Guysssss. I’m not engaged! I️ posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I️ happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol 🤦🏻‍♀️💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/xfgqcFddHt — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) December 19, 2017

“Guyssss. I’m not engaged! I posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol,” she wrote alongside the photo in question.

Hudgens has been dating Butler, a fellow actor, since 2011.

Earlier this year, Hudgens shared how the couple were making a long-distance relationship work while Butler was busy filming season two of MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles in New Zealand.

“Just communication, communication is key,” she told PEOPLE in March.

“I think that if something’s bothering you, don’t hold it in,” she offered as advice to others. “Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensored yourself and just be open.”