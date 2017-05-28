Vanessa Hudgens Throws Bikini Pool Party With Ashley Tisdale

Former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens hit the pool over the weekend with some of her closest gal pals, including Ashley Tisdale, for an epic pool party featuring skimpy swimwear. The two chronicled all of the festivities on their social media accounts, sharing the goofy moments with all of their followers.

28-year-old Hudgens was in dire need of some rest and relaxation, as she was quite busy last weekend with her hosting duties for the Billboard Music Awards. Throughout the ceremony, she rocked eight different outfits, which is more than enough reason to want to ditch the fancy gowns and wear nothing but a bikini.

Another reason Hudgens would want to focus on her friends and leisurely activities could be due to the fact that her TV series, Powerless, was recently canceled by NBC.

The series was set in the DC universe and chronicled a company whose goal was to protect the population from becoming collateral damage in conflicts between heroes and villains. Alongside Hudgens, the series starred Danny Pudi, Christina Kirk, Ron Funches, Alan Tudyk, and Jennie Pearson.

Despite the recent success of superhero shows, Powerless was quietly canceled, first with its episodes being pulled from broadcast at the last minute before official announcements were made.

Based on how much fun it looks like she was having by the pool, it appears as though the series cancellation hasn’t had too much of an impact on her, or at least, no significant impact that couldn’t be cured by some fun in the sun.

High School Musical co-star Tisdale also got in on the swimsuit action, having no problem showing off her tiny one-piece for all her followers.

Hudgens’ personal life has been just as much a topic of conversation as her acting work, as she began dating her co-star Zac Efron following their work together on the Disney films.

Additionally, some private and intimate photos of the actress were leaked to the public, showing she had a much wilder side than the characters she played in the Disney productions.

As the actress got older, she began to embrace more mature and challenging roles, starring in films like Spring Breakers, Machete Kills, and Sucker Punch.

