Usher Reveals Massive Tattoo on His Head

Usher debuted a massive new tattoo on the back of his head and neck this week, with tattoo artist Dillon Forte sharing his handiwork on Instagram.

“This piece was inspired by transformation, Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow travelers to find their way across vast distances,” the tattoo artist captioned a detailed black-and-white shot of the tattoo, adding that it was an “honor” to tattoo the R&B singer.

The large piece, which is done in all black and shows a series of geometric shapes, starts halfway at the back of Usher‘s head and runs all the way down through this shoulder blades. A separate image on Forte’s Instagram shows Usher holding a stencil on his forearm that looks just like the new headpiece.

The “Yeah!” hitmaker had to shave half his head to make room for the intricate pattern, which reportedly took three hours to complete at Dillon’s Sri Yantra Tattoo Studio in Venice, California, according to Metro.

TMZ reports that Usher met Forte through Brian Hallisay, the husband of actress Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The tattoo comes amid a swell of hairstyle changes for Usher after having the same clean-cut look for several years of his career. In the past year alone, he’s dabbled in a wide variety of styles, including hair tattoos along the sides of his head, a silk-pressed coif, intricate braids and wearing his natural hair in twists.

The new tattoo comes about six months after Usher filed for divorce from wife Grace Miguel following their separation announcement back in March 2018. The divorce filing listed Dec. 24, 2017 as the official date of separation.

The couple was married for two years, but were reportedly together for nearly 10. They do not have any children together.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Previously, Usher was married to Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009. They have two children together: Usher Raymond V, 10, and Naviyd Ely, 9.