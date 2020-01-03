‘Uncut Gems’ Star Adam Sandler’s Twitter Account Hacked to Kick off New Year

It seems that the Twitter account of Adam Sandler has been hacked. It’s been reported by Variety that the star of Uncut Gems had his account improperly accessed, which proceeded to retweet a number of accounts that contained several derogatory and poorly-spelled messages. All of the account’s tweets appear to have been deleted, save for one hyping the release of the actor’s crime drama.

This attack comes just days after the same thing happened to Mariah Carey’s account on New Year’s Eve, which was attributed to the hacker group known as Chuckling Squad. Some of the tweets that came from Carey’s account were direct barbs at Eminem, who has a long-standing feud with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Like with Sandler’s account, the tweets were soon deleted.

Sandler rocketed to stardom as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He joined the show back in 1990 and was fired five years later, though he soon found success at the box office, starring in a number of off-kilter comedies like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore.

He returned to the sketch comedy show as the host for the season finale in May, where he brought back a number of the iconic characters he created throughout his run. He also closed the show with an acoustic song about his late friend and SNL co-star Chris Farley, who died in 1997.

The episode was submitted to the Emmy’s, which won it the Best Variety Sketch Series. While accepting the award, longtime SNL boss Lorne Michaels actually teared up during his acceptance speech.

“This means a lot,” Michaels said on stage while choking up. “The show we submitted was the show Adam Sandler did. He came back to host 24 years after he left, and in middle of the show he did a tribute to Chris Farley, and the crew and the cast and everyone who was in that studio, most of whom worked here when Chris Farley and Adam Sandler were young men, it’s rare that you see a cameraman tear up or the boom crew crying. It was a very chilling moment, and very powerful.”

Sandler also recently addressed the possibility of a Big Daddy sequel at the premiere of Uncut Gems after he learned his on-screen son, Cole Sprouse, was also in attendance. “I won’t do that to him. He’s doing fine,” Sandler replied, likely referring to Sprouse’s success as Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale.

Uncut Gems, which has warranted some Oscar buzz for Sandler, is in theaters now.