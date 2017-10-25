Tyrese Pens Passionate Notes About His Daughter Amid Child Abuse Hearing

Tyrese Gibson is sharing a heartfelt message about his wife and daughter in the wake of his court hearing for allegedly abusing his 10-year-old child Shayla.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to pen a series of notes addressed to his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, and daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Tyrese Gibson’s Child Abuse Hearing: Here’s What Went Down During Day One

“My wife and daughter [My Queen and Princess Gibsons] are always sitting on the front row of my life,” the Fast and Furious star began the first post. “You have to walk in LOVE not fear, no one is immune to child custody cases and accusations, no one is immune to going through a divorce.”

Gibson’s legal troubles were caused after he allegedly violated a restraining order that was slapped against him by his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. She claims that he has a history of violence and abuse and that their daughter, Shayla, was subject to this behavior.

More: Tyrese Gibson Denies Child Abuse Claims, Seeks Full Custody

The actor has vehemently denied the claims of abuse. He is sharing a message of unity amid his current legal situation.

“The ground under our feet is firm, strong and solid cause Gods truth will always reign in the end…So I walk in and out of court with the 2 greatest gifts God has ever sent me,” Gibson wrote.

In court on Wednesday, Gibson admitted to hiring a plane to fly a banner with a message directed at Shayla. The banner read: “No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla.”

Norma filed a police report in response to the banner on Monday.

“In the end however way it looks, however way this all feels stay strong my little angel i taught you that this is all just a process of pain seeking happiness,” Gibson wrote. “NO MATTER WHAT DADDY STILL LOVES YOU SHAYLA.”