Tyrese Gibson Says His Ex-Wife’s Domestic Abuse Allegations Killed His Career

The Fast and the Furious actor Tyrese Gibson claims his ex-wife Norma’s domestic abuse allegations against him have torpedoed his career.

In court documents obtained by The Blast Monday, Gibson claims he once made $180,000 a month. But in the last year, he has made only $51,000 and claims Norma’s “false domestic abuse allegations” left him “unable to find work in the entertainment field.”

Gibson went on to claim he can only make money from personal appearances, residuals and royalties from previously made movies. He says he was forced to use his savings for monthly expenses, including his $10,853 monthly child support payment. In another document, Gibson claims he spends $113,000 a month, including $31,263 on expenses described only as “other” in the documents.

According to Gibson, he spent $200,000 fighting Norma’s allegations, which he called “false and baseless.” He also claimed he has only $130,000 in cash left and is asking for the judge to not order him to pay Norma’s legal fees.

Gibson and Norma were married from 2007 to 2009 and share a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Last fall, the former couple was embroiled in a custody battle that ended in November when Gibson was granted joint custody. Norma accused Gibson of child abuse and filed for a restraining order, which was denied.

“Today I am proud that the courts have put an end to Norma’s toxic nonsense, declaring that NONE of her accusations for the last 10 years against me are credible,” Gibson wrote on Instagram in November. “I did not break any laws; I did not harass anyone; and most important I never engaged in violent or abusive behavior. The physical and emotional violence that Norma publicly accused of were all false and ruled to have no merit, no evidence, and was unsubstantiated in a court of law.”

Gibson plays Roman in the Fast & Furious franchise, making his first appearance in 2011’s Fast Five. He also starred in Ride Along 2 alongside Kevin Hart and Ice Cube in 2016 and appeared in six episodes of Lee Daniels’ Star on Fox last year. According to his IMDb page, he does not have any projects scheduled for release this year, and is not expected to be seen in another movie until Fast & Furious 9 in 2020.

Gibson has also not released a new studio album since 2015’s Black Rose.

Last week, Gibson appeared in Paramount Network’s I Am Paul Walker documentary, about his late co-star.