Tyra Banks Blasts Racist Fashion Industry in New Intense Video

Tyra Banks has been working in the modeling industry for over three decades, and on Wednesday, she opened up about the dark side of the business in a passionate video titled “The UpriXing Begins.” The clip sees Banks recite a kind of slam poetry as she reflects on the fashion industry’s hypocrisy, racism, beauty standards and more, with the model delivering her message as if to a partner.

“Twenty-eight years, and now this? It’s always something with you,” Banks told the camera. “I was too skinny, then I was too fat, then my a— was too big. Oh, but you all about that now, huh? Don’t lie! I see who you followin’ on social media!”

“Oh, excuse me? Oh, you loved me? In 1991? Oh, you wanna talk about the ’90s? Okay, let’s talk about the ’90s,” she continued. “Let’s talk about how you would spend less time with me in the winter because you said my skin looked better on your arm in the summer,” she shouted. “Let’s talk about how I had to mix my own makeup colors, because if I left it up to the people that you chose for me, I’d look like an ashy clown.”

“Oh, and don’t get me started on the hair. Do not get me started on the hair!” she exclaimed. “Oh, you changed? Yeah, you changed ’cause you had to. Because if you didn’t, no one would want yo ass!”

The 46-year-old added that it’s “too late” for the industry to try and get in her good graces.

“Today I am wise enough to know that my beauty is not defined by you,” she shouted. “Beauty is all shapes and sizes. All colors and genders. Young and old, tall and thin and thick! Real beauty lives in the land of ‘and.’ Yeah, I said it!”

“And while you may spend the rest of your life trying to convince people otherwise, you will never succeed,” she raged. “Because every single day I will continue to fight your oppression that makes people feel like crap about themselves. Oh, get ready — ’cause it’s payback time.”

In the description of the video, Banks encouraged her fans to post their own video “shouting out to a person that hurt you.”

“Whether the source of your pain comes from someone you’ve dated, a job or a parent, now’s the time to let it out like never before,” the description reads. “Now’s the time to use the pain that they caused you as strength. Now’s the time to be heard and take your power back. Keep it real and raw, but no need to say names. They know who they are. It won’t be easy. It will be uncomfortable. You may feel vulnerable, but just know that #TheUpRiXing has your back.”

Banks’ video is a promotion for Modelland, her upcoming modeling attraction in California that will launch in Winter 2020 and aims to bring modeling to the general public. Modelland is also the title of Banks’ 2010 young adult book.

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon