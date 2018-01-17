Twitter Wishes Betty White Happy 96th Birthday

Hollywood legend Betty White turns 96 years old today, and Twitter is showing her lots of love by wishing her a very Happy Birthday.

So many of her fans have turned up to share celebratory messages with the iconic actress and comedienne.

“Happy Birthday! My mom & I love you, we think you’re amazing! Golden Girls is one of the few things that brings my mom joy now that she has Alzheimer’s. God bless you on your birthday & always for your kindness to animals & all the joy you bring. Thank you,” wrote one fan.

“happy happy happy birthday Betty, thanks for all the laughs and joy you’ve brought to all of us over the years, with [Hot in Cleveland], Golden Girls, [Mary Tyler Moore] and more,” said another.

Happy birthday to the amazing #BettyWhite! Betty has 117 acting credits on #IMDb. Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/gKS0PkR13x — IMDb (@IMDb) January 17, 2018

One fan complimented White as “the cutest, funniest, [and] sweetest person,” while someone else said, “Happy…birthday Miss Betty! Here’s to all your wishes coming true! We love You!”

Many of her celebrity friends shared well-wishes with the former Golden Girls star as well. “Betty White, I love you. (Okay to tell Arlene, she loves you, too.) Tap your toes today,” tweeted M.A.S.H. actor Alan Alda.

Bones actor Ignacio Serricchio also tweeted about White’s big day, writing, “Happy birth day to the best [Bones] intern [Betty White]. We are honored and privileged to have shared the same floor and air with you.”

White appeared in two episodes of the series before its finale in 2017.

While many simply wished her a “happy birthday,” there were some who took the opportunity to crack a joke about White being a trending topic on Twitter.

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Alex Jacob quipped, “Saw [Betty White] was trending and thought the worst, but thankfully, she has not been accused of sexual assault.”

LAWD HAVE MERCY I can’t log in to twitter and see #BettyWhite trending! You know what I was thinking! But… #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/U0byRtD7K1 — Lamarr Wilson (@LamarrWilson) January 17, 2018

Finally, YouTube star Thomas Sanders revealed that he breathed a sign of relief after finding out it was White’s birthday.

“I went on twitter, saw Betty White trending, and almost had a heart attack,” Sanders wrote. “Happy Birthday, Betty White.”