The Truth About Angelina Jolie’s Rumored Infatuation With ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington

Kit Harington has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Eternals, and some reports claim he is getting too friendly with his co-stars. This week, a story from Life & Style said that Angelina Jolie was getting flirty with Harington. However, a new report contradicts this information, saying the Game of Thrones alum is faithful to his wife.

Harington is jumping from Westeros to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Eternals, a star-studded lynch-pin in the next phase of these movies. He joins a cast including Jolie, perhaps the biggest A-lister, and a source told Life & Style that she has her sights set on the former King in the North.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Jolie] just can’t help herself,” the report said. “While Kit would never act on it, it is Angelina Jolie. There’s no denying her effect on men. She has this way of looking at you that makes you feel like you’re the center of the universe.”

The report even mentioned Jolie’s relationship with Brad Pitt, which began just as Pitt was ending things with Jennifer Aniston. Public perception at the time suggested that Pitt had left Aniston for Jolie, and the insider implied that this was happening again.

“Angie’s reputation precedes her, so people on the set are watching her very carefully,” they said. “Rose has nothing to worry about on Kit’s end, but nevertheless, she should watch her back.”

Over the weekend, another insider completely contradicted this story. Speaking to reporters from Gossip Cop, someone close to Jolie said that the rumor was “ridiculous.” Another source close to Harington said the same.

Jolie is 12 years older than Harington, who turns 33 next month. The actor broke out on Game of Thrones in his early 20s, and met his wife while filming the show. In a heart-warming turn of events, he married Rose Leslie, the actress who played his first love interest in the series, Ygritte.

Harington and Leslie began dating in 2012, and announced their engagement in 2017. They married just last summer, and have been a beloved celebrity couple ever since.

Meanwhile, Jolie has been the subject of similar salacious stories before, and many have been disproven. She was given the reputation of a seductress following her relationship with Pitt, which many believed overlapped his relationship with Aniston since they met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in the early-2000s.

Just this summer, Star Magazine ran a story claiming that Jolie had slipped her phone number to Chris Hemsworth at Comic Con, in spite of the fact that he is married to Elsa Pataky. Months before that, the magazine claimed that she was trying to woo David Beckham. Both stories were disputed by sources who spoke to Gossip Cop.



The Eternals began filming this summer in the U.K. The movie is currently slated for release on Nov. 6, 2020.