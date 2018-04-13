Brooke Hogan on Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian: 'It’s Gonna Be Hell'

Reality TV personality Brooke Hogan has weighed in on the Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, saying, "It's gonna be hell..."

Speaking to TMZ, Hogan, who is the daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, added, "My mom dealt with it, I've dealt with it ... it's definitely not easy especially after a cheating thing."

The 29-year-old also added that, while it can be hard to allow reality TV cameras to roll during these deeply painful personal moments, ultimately these are the things that make the shows "relatable" to fans.

Finally, Hogan also addressed the fact that, if Thompson did indeed cheat, anyone in the "limelight" should be careful to not "go out to a public place and get caught cheating."

While Hogan's comments on the situation seem very diplomatic and courteous, another TV personality shaded Kardashian and Thompson for the alleged cheating controversy.

During a new episode of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, 53-year-old Wendy Williams said, "Hearing all this stuff, I felt bad for Khloé at first, until I realized, wait a minute. Wasn't Tristan expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jordan Craig?"

"I mean, the only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don't feel bad for Khloé. Khloé, you knew when you pulled up on him that he had a girlfriend named Jordy Craig and Jordy was 5 months pregnant," she added, as reported by Us Weekly.

"By the way, sidebar, just a little note to women out there, when you're dating and you know a guy is expecting a baby with a woman, here's the thing," Williams continued.

It might be over but the fact is — and only people who have babies know — when a baby enters the world, everyone goes to mush," Williams added. "Khloé, you jumped in some mess you didn't need to be involved with from the beginning."

The talk show host also brought up Kardashian's past relationship with Lamar Odom, and spoke directly to the former NBA star.

"Lamar, she's not going back to Lamar. Lamar, you don't want that action, do you? Lamar, go back to your life," Williams quipped. "She's not gonna come back to you."

Kardashian isn't the only celebrity that Williams has shaded lately, as she also recently weighed in on the Kendra Wilkinson/Hank Baskett split. "Kendra Wilkinson, yes she's still with us," Williams said on her talk show, according to Too Fab.

"To me, she's had her time. She was on Instagram talking about the end of her nine year marriage to Hank, the journeyman," Williams continued, referencing Baskett's tendency to switch teams while he was a professional football player.

"Kendra, it's tough love, but to me you all, this smacks of Kendra missing the spotlight so desperately," the talk show host continued. "I like Kendra, I just forgot about Kendra. Kendra had her time, when Hef was alive. It's not clear whether her show, Kendra on Top, will be back for a 7th season so she, to me, posts this 'do ha ha wah wah wah' not in an effort to get Hank back, but to get a seventh season of her show."