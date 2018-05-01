Tristan Thompson Reportedly Invited Another Woman to Playoff Game Over Khloe Kardashian

The NBA playoffs seem to be making Tristan Thompson bold. After helping the Cleveland Cavaliers take Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, Thompson has reportedly offered his four box seat tickets to Lani Blair — after Khloe Kardashian rejected them.

“Khloe told him she isn’t going to any of his playoff games in Cleveland and gave him back his four box seat tickets,” a source told InTouch Weekly this week. “So Tristan gave the tickets to his sidepiece Lani! He’s crazy, crazy about Lani and isn’t trying to hide her. Lani’s been asking to come to his games to cheer him on for the longest time but Tristan always wanted to keep her in the background, until now. Khloe has no idea that Tristan did this and it seems like Tristan doesn’t care about her knowing either.”

Thompson and Blair were spotted getting cozy in New York City just days before Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson, in Cleveland, Ohio. Once photos and videos of his night with Blair were published, others surfaced as well, seemingly showing multiple times when Thompson cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

But no matter how many sources spill details to publications, we may never know the situation between Kardashian and Thompson. The report that he offered his tickets to Blair comes on the heels of another report that he’s trying his hardest to win Kardashian back.

“Tristan is confident that he and Khloe can work things out with a little time on their own,” the source told HollywoodLife. “He’s not going to let her go without putting up a fight. When the playoffs are over Tristan wants to take Khloe away on a romantic getaway, somewhere remote and secluded, where they can work through their issues.”

No matter how Kardashian is handling Thompson’s alleged transgressions, her fans are using tough love as their method of choice. The basketball player was trolled mercilessly by Kardashian fans after he posted on Instagram Sunday evening, breaking his social media silence since the cheating reports surfaced.

The 27-year-old shared a photo of himself on the court after the Cavs game, writing, “WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne.”

The comments section overflowed with harsh comments like “Try winning Khloé back instead of winning the games.”

“You’re better at playing women [than] you are at basketball,” someone said.

“No one [with] any kind of moral conscience cares about your sport victories. How you treat others says most about you. Shame on you @realtristan13,” another person wrote.

Others pointed out that the hashtag he used, #OnToTheNextOne, carries a double meaning, as he reportedly split with previous girlfriend, Jordan Craig, while she was pregnant before starting up his relationship with Kardashian.

“‘Onto the next one’ yeah I’m sure… Your side piece must be in her 3rd trimester,” one person said.

“Yeah I’m sure you’re on to the next one,” another said.

“#ontothnextone you mean more girls?????” someone asks.

Both Kardashian and Thompson have remained tight-lipped on the drama, but Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that the situation was “so f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added, as reported by PEOPLE. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”